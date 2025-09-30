Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $439.22 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.35. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

