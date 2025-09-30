Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

