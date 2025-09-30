White Pine Investment CO Cuts Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

