Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

