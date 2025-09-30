Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,419.1% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103,927.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 30,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 53,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $235.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average is $224.46. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

