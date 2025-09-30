Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,872 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

