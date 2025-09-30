Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Position Lessened by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

