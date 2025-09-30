One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.63.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

