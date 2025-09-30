Park Place Capital Corp Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4,183.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,396 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.