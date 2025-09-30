Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $354.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.53.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.0%

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.23 and its 200 day moving average is $267.71. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,132,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.