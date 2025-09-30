Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 10.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.1% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $170.45. The company has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Arete Research raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,456 shares of company stock worth $10,524,945. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.