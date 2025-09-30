iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Holdings Reduced by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

