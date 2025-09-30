LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Invests $250,000 in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $276,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,206.41 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

