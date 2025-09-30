Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 1,161 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $89.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

