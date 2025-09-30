Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 3,956 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in Chevron by 9.2% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 2.5%

Chevron stock opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.