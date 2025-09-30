Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

