Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

