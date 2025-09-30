The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 350,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,771. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $353,596,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,691,000 after buying an additional 3,545,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

