Asio Capital LLC Takes $10.21 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 208,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

