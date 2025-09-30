Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $346,000 in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $471.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $485.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.53.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

