Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). In a filing disclosed on September 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amgen stock on September 11th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amgen alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.