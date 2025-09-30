ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.39 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $144.39 million and $9.25 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.36309328 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $10,105,160.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

