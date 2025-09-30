Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6,001.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 493,572 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 649.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of -633.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

