Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.50. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 2,517,802 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,896,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $5,606,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 186.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 798,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

