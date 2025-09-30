PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

