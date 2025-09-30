Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 40,022 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBGLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 3.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2106 per share. This represents a yield of 341.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.