Corning Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 18,701 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 15,247 call options.

Corning Stock Up 0.7%

Corning stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. 1,313,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,098. Corning has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,162,000 after acquiring an additional 509,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,629,000 after acquiring an additional 112,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $534,936,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

