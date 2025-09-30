Bow Street Group (LON:BOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bow Street Group (LON:BOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Bow Street Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BOW stock traded down GBX 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.48. 200,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,306. Bow Street Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.48 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £10.85 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

