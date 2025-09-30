Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.90. Gray Media shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.

Gray Media Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

Gray Media Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

