First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.36. First Pacific shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 2,112 shares.

First Pacific Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.