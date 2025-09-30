First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.36. First Pacific shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 2,112 shares.
First Pacific Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
First Pacific Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.
About First Pacific
First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.
