Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.94. Yirendai shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 15,537 shares.

Yirendai Trading Up 1.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $504.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $230.62 million for the quarter. Yirendai has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Yirendai Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 751.0%. Yirendai’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 13.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 35.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yirendai during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 3.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yirendai

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Featured Articles

