Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $21.05. Yuanbao shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 3,803 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th.

Yuanbao Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Yuanbao during the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Yuanbao during the second quarter worth $2,020,000.

About Yuanbao

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

Featured Stories

