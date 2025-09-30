Ankr Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $132.26 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $132.26 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00002321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000212 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01353176 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 375 active market(s) with $10,949,442.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

