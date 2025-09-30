Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.84 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $159.74 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00002321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000212 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,036,555,860,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,036,556,246,705 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,036,492,041,577.629 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000012 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $159,979.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

