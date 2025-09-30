QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.27 Thousand

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $95.27 thousand and $23.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00002321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000212 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000013 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,962,186 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00121457 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

