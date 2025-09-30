First Class Metals (LON:FCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Class Metals (LON:FCM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

First Class Metals Trading Down 10.0%

LON:FCM traded down GBX 0.22 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 million and a P/E ratio of -129.41. First Class Metals has a one year low of GBX 0.62 and a one year high of GBX 3.60.

First Class Metals Company Profile

First Class Metals PLC achieved a Standard Listing on The London Stock Exchange in late July 2022 and has remained focused on advancing its highly prospective properties for base (battery) and precious metals in the province of Ontario, Canada with the aim of bringing them to a ‘drill ready status’.

Held through its subsidiary, First Class Metals Canada Inc, seven 100%-owned properties are located within the highly mineralised and prospective Hemlo Greenstone Belt and the named extensions east and west.

