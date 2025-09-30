Aterian (LON:ATN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aterian (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.53) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ATN stock traded up GBX 2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 40. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,145. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of -280.50 and a beta of -0.10. Aterian has a twelve month low of GBX 32 and a twelve month high of GBX 58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.40.

Aterian plc is an LSE-listed exploration and development company with a diversified African portfolio of critical and strategic metals/minerals projects.

Aterian plc is actively seeking to acquire and develop new critical and strategic metal resources to strengthen its existing asset base whilst supporting ethical and sustainable supply chains as the world transitions to a sustainable, renewable future.

