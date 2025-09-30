QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.3%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

