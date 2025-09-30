Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,583,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,512,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,775,000 after acquiring an additional 930,404 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after acquiring an additional 639,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,840,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

