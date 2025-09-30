iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

