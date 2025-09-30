First County Bank CT Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company $BA

First County Bank CT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8%

BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.29 and its 200-day moving average is $203.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

