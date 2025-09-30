Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 540.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 70.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 248.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.84. The company has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

