Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,305 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,834,000 after buying an additional 235,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,698,000 after buying an additional 147,541 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
VGIT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.