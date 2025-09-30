Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,305 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,834,000 after buying an additional 235,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,698,000 after buying an additional 147,541 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.