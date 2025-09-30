Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

