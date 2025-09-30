Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,825,000 after buying an additional 969,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,012,000 after buying an additional 173,627 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

