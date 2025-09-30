Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $600.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.50 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

