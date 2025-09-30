Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $33,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GE Vernova stock opened at $600.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.50 and a 52 week high of $677.29.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV
Insider Activity at GE Vernova
In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.