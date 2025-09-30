Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $491.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.28 and its 200-day moving average is $459.76. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

