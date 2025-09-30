Paradiem LLC Invests $20.03 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,000. Lam Research makes up about 5.1% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after buying an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after buying an additional 1,953,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.