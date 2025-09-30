Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $409.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

