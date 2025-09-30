PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

